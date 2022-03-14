Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.08

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 21311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.