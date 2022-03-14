Derwent London’s (DLN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.46).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,088 ($40.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.12. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

