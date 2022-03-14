Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.05. 318,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,894. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 80.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DESP. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Despegar.com (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.