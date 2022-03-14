DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.82 and last traded at $414.27. Approximately 15,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.26.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 267.27, a P/E/G ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,401,939 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

