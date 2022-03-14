Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,100 ($53.31) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,091.43 ($53.20).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE traded up GBX 81 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,453.50 ($44.91). 3,310,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,206. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,702.39. The stock has a market cap of £79.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,191,451.46). In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.