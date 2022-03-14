Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.67 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

