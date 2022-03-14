DIGG (DIGG) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $101,741.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,209.65 or 0.75140297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

