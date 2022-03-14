Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

