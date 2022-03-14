Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,094 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 72.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

