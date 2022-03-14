Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 543.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of International Money Express worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.