Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Otonomy worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

