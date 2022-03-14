Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.