Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 193,927 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $9.64 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $666.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

