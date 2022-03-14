Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,485 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of PlayAGS worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 456.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

