Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

