Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.53

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

