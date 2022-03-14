DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Steven Elliott Parry Buys 5,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) Director Steven Elliott Parry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at C$142,137.60.
TSE DRT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.10. 5,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$179.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.