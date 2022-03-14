DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Steven Elliott Parry Buys 5,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) Director Steven Elliott Parry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at C$142,137.60.

TSE DRT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.10. 5,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$179.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

