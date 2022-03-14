disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $99,315.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,028,483 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.