Divi (DIVI) 1-Day Volume Tops $172,963.00

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Divi has a market capitalization of $174.23 million and approximately $172,963.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Divi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00172522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00360544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,780,056,077 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.