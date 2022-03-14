dKargo (DKA) Market Cap Hits $90.81 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

