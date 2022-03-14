DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.14

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 145040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

