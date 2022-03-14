DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to post $128.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.70 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $565.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DMC Global by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

DMC Global stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $640.35 million, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

