dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of DMYS stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
