DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.01 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

