Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.11 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $14.97 billion and approximately $828.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

