DOGGY Market Cap Reaches $4.78 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $306,895.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,306,181 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

