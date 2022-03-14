Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $263.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

NYSE DG opened at $205.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $547,860,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

