Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

DOM has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 352.60 ($4.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.62. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

