Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Up 1%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. Approximately 1,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.93.
Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)
