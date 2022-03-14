Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $268,173.80 and approximately $1,727.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.04 or 0.06514435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.26 or 1.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040504 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

