Dora Factory Price Reaches $5.21 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00013375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

