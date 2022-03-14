Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of DIIBF traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,106. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

