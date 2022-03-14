Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,106. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

