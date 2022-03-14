Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Dorman Products worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 233,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

DORM stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.