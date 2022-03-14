DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

DBL opened at $17.14 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

