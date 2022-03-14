DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 275,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 824.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

