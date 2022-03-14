DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.
Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.
DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
