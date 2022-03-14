DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27,560.55 (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,560.55 and $8.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

