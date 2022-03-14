Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.