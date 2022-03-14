Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DRQ stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter.
About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
