Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $5,386,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

