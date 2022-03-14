Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.32

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 6651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -264.63, a PEG ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.