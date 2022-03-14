Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

