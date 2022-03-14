Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. 1,528,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000.
About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
