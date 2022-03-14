Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. 1,528,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

