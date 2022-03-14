DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $466.13 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $466.13 or 0.01179289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.99 million and $247,984.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.09 or 0.00286119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003740 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003360 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

