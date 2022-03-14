Dynamic 1-Day Volume Reaches $83.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

