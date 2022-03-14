Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $12,239.27 and approximately $63,691.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

