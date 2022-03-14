Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.32. 34,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,813,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

