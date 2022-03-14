Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.32. 34,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,813,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
