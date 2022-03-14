Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($4.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.93) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 77.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 265.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 231,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

