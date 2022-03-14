Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

DX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 623,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,006. The stock has a market cap of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

