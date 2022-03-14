e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00268717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,236 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,060 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

