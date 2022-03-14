E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of ETWO opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

